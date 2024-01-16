Skip to Main content
Big Larry's Louisiana Bistro & Catering
Menu
Combo
Gumbo Combo
Desserts
Red beans and rice combo comes with your slow cooked red beans and rice, 6 pieces of fried drumettes, a side, and a drink.
Red Beans & Rice
$12.80
Fried Chicken
Side Veggie
Drink
Dessert
Gumbo combos come with the gumbo of your choice, rice, the day's dessert, and a drink.
Chicken & Sausage Gumbo
$14.50
Texas Smoked Gumbo
$15.75
Seafood Gumbo
$17.75
Coconut Tea Cakes
$8.00
Lemon Tea Cakes
$8.00
Banana Tea Cakes
$8.00
Original Tea Cakes
$8.00
